Interested in boating, hunting, fishing, food or family fun?
The Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club said they can offer all of this and more at 531 Commanche St. — and they are looking for members.
“Please come and see what this 100-year-old club has to offer you and your family,” the club said in a release.
Membership includes access to a private boat ramp and docks at Lake Manawa, grills, tables and a fenced-in playground. Paddle boats, canoes and kayaks are available for members to borrow and enjoy at no cost.
Inside access includes entry to the club and activities such as card games and more.
The kitchen serves breakfast from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. However, meals are not free with membership.
A room on the second floor is in the process of becoming a space for children with games and toys for kids to play with.
“We noticed some of the kids are already playing up there,” said Paula Woodard, club secretary. “There were UNO cards all over the place.”
Celebrations like Easter, Christmas, and the Fourth of July held at the Lake Manawa location are also free for members. Any demonstrations on topics like boating or first aid, as well as the monthly meetings, are open to members.
Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts and other similar groups have used the upstairs area in the Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club. The location has also been rented for events like weddings and other gatherings.
Despite what comes with membership, multiple members said conversation and company keep them coming back to the club.
“I’m a retired pastor. There was a void in my life where I left, all of a sudden I came here and that filled that,” said Aaron Simons, warden of the building.
Simons’ wife had gotten him a membership as a Christmas present just over five years ago. Since then, he’s been hooked on the club.
Any community member curious about the club is welcome to come inside the building and learn more. An ongoing open house for new members will be held until April 1.
Annual membership costs $141.24 including tax. The $50 one time administrative fee would be waived. Applications can found online or at the Council Bluffs Fish and Game Club location.
Anyone with questions can call the group at 712-366-9930.
