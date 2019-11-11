Red River Waste Trash Cans

Due to slick conditions in Council Bluffs, curbside garbage, yard waste and recycling collection has been canceled Monday, Nov. 11, for Council Bluffs residents on City waste services.

Curbside collection will resume Tuesday, Nov. 12, and be one day behind for the remainder of the week with Friday's collection occurring on Saturday.

