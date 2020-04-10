Council Bluffs Human Resources Director Jon Finnegan will leave his position at the end of the month.
Finnegan hasn’t been on the job since at least March 24, when the Nonpareil called the department and was told he no longer works for the city. City Attorney Dick Wade and Chief of Staff Matt Mardesen clarified and confirmed that Finnegan resigned, effective on May 1.
A home number listed online for Finnegan was disconnected or not in service. Messages to Finnegan via social media were not immediately returned.
Finnegan was not working on Thursday. Mardesen and Wade have declined to comment on how long Finnegan has been off the job, citing personnel issues.
Both city officials, along with Mayor Matt Walsh, have declined to discuss specifics of Finnegan’s employment. Asked about a hypothetical scenario in which an employee would submit a resignation and be paid for more than a month without working, Wade said it’s “not that unusual.”
“If they have leave time that they’re utilizing,” he said.
Asked if Finnegan was asked to resign or if the resignation was negotiated, Mardesen and Wade declined to comment.
The Nonpareil submitted a public records request for emails between City Council members and each other and council members and Walsh regarding Finnegan covering much of March. The city legal department said there were no emails that met the search terms. The Nonpareil awaits results of an additional public records request submitted on Thursday.
Members of the City Council have declined to comment on Finnegan’s employment status.
Finnegan started with the city in January 2015.
In Finnegan’s absence, Mardesen is fill the human resources director role for the city until a permanent replacement is hired. The position’s pay range will be $102,292 to $130,554. The application deadline is May 1 and Mardesen said the city hopes to have a candidate narrowed down by the end of May. Apply at bit.ly/2XgaujZ.
Walsh would appoint a candidate to the position, with City Council approval required, Mardesen said.
