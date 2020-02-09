*Editor’s note: This is the second of a four-part series of articles focusing on Black History Month.
The Council Bluffs Public Library is one of many libraries across the United States promoting historical books that focus on Black History Month.
This year, the library has arranged a case that celebrates the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and showcases other prominent historical books.
“It shows pictures of (Martin Luther King Jr.), and I got a collection of cut out construction paper hands of all colors of skin displayed,” said Librarian Marlys Lien, who oversees the library’s adult programming.
A presentation held Thursday called, “Blurring the Color Line: Racial Identity Construction of People in Interracial Families,” followed a similar topic — race and identity. Speaker Sandy Nesbit Tracy talked about research she did for a narrative study at Colorado State University and based on her own experience as a member of an interracial family.
Attendee Tony Brittain said he felt challenging racism was “hugely important.”
“I think often times people get caught up in over simplistic views of race and fall into the identity politics line,” Brittain said.
Tracy interviewed 12 individuals at the time of the study because she felt it was a good mix of race, age and racial identity, she said. Because the study was a narrative, the participants spoke on what race and identity meant to them.
“A lot of things people use to identify race go across what’s considered racial lines,” Tracy said.
A large portion of her speech and research fittingly was about blurring lines. This was because interracial families and other members of society may identify as more than one racial identity, or have a strong sense of self “that doesn’t fit in one box,” Tracy said.
This was referenced as many applications or paperwork demand — and some still do — that only one box is checked when declaring a person’s race, although the individual may identify with multiple, Tracy said.
“I hope they’ll take away a deeper understanding and appreciation for identity ... and respect and appreciate people’s individual and collective uniqueness.” Tracy said.
At the library, a matinee of the movie “Harriet,” based on the life and activism of Harriet Tubman, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Conference Room A.
The movie is rated PG-13, and is about Tubman’s escape from slavery through dangerous missions, and her work to liberate hundreds of slaves via the Underground Railroad.
The event is free and open to the public with free popcorn for viewers.
More books and information involving Black History month can be found either on display or on the library shelves, Lien said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.