Council Bluffs activists will hold the Council Bluffs Life Chain demonstration from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday on the sidewalk along West Broadway between 16th and 22nd streets.
The event is a local observance of the 32nd annual National Life Chain, which is intended to be “a peaceful, prayerful witness to the sanctity of human life calling for an end to abortion,” according to a flyer. More than 1,550 cities are expected to hold an observance this year.
Signs will be available on the north side of West Broadway at 16th and 22nd streets (not from 23rd to 28th because of construction). Participants are asked to bring any signs they may have from last year’s observance and stand 20 feet apart. Those who need one are encouraged to bring a chair.
Immediately following the demonstration, an open house will be held from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at Gabriel’s Corner Pregnancy Center at 16th Street and Second Avenue.
For more information, call Council Bluffs Life Chain at 402-598-1798.
