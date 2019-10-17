UPDATE: Council Bluffs Police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night.
Jerome Daniels, 41, of Council Bluffs, allegedly stabbed the victim twice in the chest with a knife, police said.
The two men are acquaintances and had been together inside the home for several hours prior to the stabbing taking place, a press release stated.
Daniels is charged with one count of attempted murder.
The victim remains hospitalized.
-----
Council Bluffs Police are investigating a stabbing that sent one man to the hospital late Wednesday night.
Police said officers were dispatched to 313 N. 17th St. for a stabbing around 11:48 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived they located a man with a stab wound to the chest. A suspect in the incident was located and detained, police said. Witnesses were also interviewed by officers.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by a Council Bluffs Rescue unit for treatment. Police said the names of the victim and suspect are not being released as this investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Council Bluffs Police Criminal Investigations Division at 712-328-4728 or Crime Stoppers 712-328-7867.
