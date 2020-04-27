A Council Bluffs man was injured Sunday evening in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 29 near Crescent.
The Iowa State Patrol reported the incident happened around 6:50 p.m. Sunday near Exit 61A on I-29 north. Billy Hannan, 50, of Council Bluffs, was riding a 1977 motorcycle and exiting off the interstate. For reasons unknown, the motorcycle went off the road.
Hannan, who was not wearing a helmet, was injured, the patrol reported. He was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha by a Crescent Rescue unit.
The crash is under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
