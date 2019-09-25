A Council Bluffs man suffered life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle accident Tuesday in Omaha.
A 2001 Suzuki GSX-R750 driven by Antonio Davila, 38, of Council Bluffs was northbound on 11th Street at a high rate of speed at 12:08 p.m., according to a press release from the Omaha Police Department.
As he entered a curve, Davila attempted to brake, but the motorcycle left the road and he was ejected and struck a tree, the press release stated.
Omaha Fire Medics transported Davila to Nebraska Medicine, where he was being treated for serious head injuries.
