Council Bluffs Police are looking for two boys who are missing from Children's Square.
On Monday at 5:42 p.m., staff with Children’s Square reported two boys missing from the shelter, Council Bluffs Police said. The two boys are Andrew Richer, an 11-year-old Hispanic male, last seen wearing a red shirt and black shorts; and Tattum Abitz, an 8-year-old male, last seen wearing a black shirt and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police at 712-328-5737.
