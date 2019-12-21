The Council Bluffs City Council and Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this week took the first steps toward a possible buyout of flood-damaged properties.
A preliminary survey conducted earlier indicated 242 property owners in Council Bluffs and 44 property owners in the county outside the city limits are interested in the potential buyout program — should state and federal funding become available.
Under the resolutions adopted by the City Council on Monday and the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, eligibility for the possible buyout varies slightly.
In order for properties in the county to be considered for buyout, the property must meet one or more of the following criteria:
- The property owner has voluntarily requested that Pottawattamie County purchase the property by completing a Voluntary Transaction form and Right of Entry/Hold Harmless form.
- All property types (residential, commercial and industrial) may be considered.
- The property must be located in a current regulatory floodplain/floodway along or near the Missouri River or other identified hazard area within the jurisdiction of the unincorporated areas of Pottawattamie County.
- The property must have experienced damage or significant impacts, the displacement of residents, etc., as a result of the 2019 flood events beginning in March and continuing. Property owners will be required to provide copies of photographs, repair contracts, insurance loss payments, claims adjuster notes, etc., as validation of impacts.
- No known environmental hazards on the property or within the building.
In order to be eligible, property within the city limits of Council Bluffs must meet one or more of the following criteria:
- The property owner has voluntarily requested that the city purchase the property by completing a Voluntary Transaction form and Right of Entry/Hold Harmless form.
- All property types (residential, commercial and industrial) may be considered.
- The property must be located east of River Park Apartment between South 38th Street and I-29 or west of North 40th Street, north of Avenue B.
- No known environmental hazards on the property or within the building.
- Properties within other areas of the city where substantial flood-related damages were experienced may also be considered at the discretion of the city.
Both city and county officials anticipate conducting an informational meeting — likely after the first of the year — for interested property owners.
Following submission of the required forms from property owners, both city and county officials will confirm buyout eligibility and develop prioritized lists of acquisition candidates.
Council Bluffs Mayor Matt Walsh said the prioritized list of city candidates will probably be developed in January. County officials have not established a target date for a prioritized list of county properties.
The prioritized list of Council Bluffs properties must be approved by the City Council, and the list of prioritized properties in the county must be approved by the Board of Supervisors.
City and county officials anticipate interest in the program, should it be funded, will exceed available funding. City officials plan to prioritize buyouts according to the following criteria (higher priority to lower):
- Residential properties experiencing substantial damage from the 2019 flood disaster.
- Properties within a 500-foot buffer area of levee that inhibits maintenance and emergency access to the levees as determined by the city.
- Properties located in a floodway or flood hazard area that have experienced repetitive losses or are considered at increased risk of substantial damage due to flooding.
County officials plan to prioritize buyouts according to the following criteria (higher priority to lower):
- Residential properties experiencing losses and/or significant impacts from the 2019 flood disaster.
- Other residential properties in an identified flood hazard area.
- Operating agricultural/commercial properties experiencing losses and/or significant impacts from the 2019 flood disaster.
For city and county properties, the existence of environmental issues on the property, the desire to limit patchwork acquisitions, significant acquisition/demolition costs of an individual property, funding from other agencies or property owner contributions and/or complicated real estate acquisitions could all be additional factors considered by city or county officials.
If Federal Emergency Management Agency funding should become available for the possible buyout program, FEMA funding would provide 75% of the money needed, with 15% of the funding coming from state sources and the final 10% coming from either the city of Council Bluffs or Pottawattamie County.
Walsh said other possible sources for funding include the Iowa Flood Mitigation Program, should the Legislature allocate additional funding to that program during the coming session, and the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Unlike county officials who are hoping for FEMA funding for county residents, Walsh said he does not believe FEMA funding would be available to the city because the city did not experience “traditional” flooding.
Should the buyouts become available to city residents, the major funding source would likely be Iowa Flood Mitigation Program funding or HUD funding.
