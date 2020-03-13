The Council Bluffs Public Library has canceled all events until March 31 effective immediately today.
In a statement, the library said it wants to take responsible steps to ensure its continued ability to provide library service to the City of Council Bluffs, although public safety and the safety of library staff is a top priority.
The following steps will be implemented to protect library staff and the public:
All library-sponsored programs are canceled until at least March 31.
The Friends of the Library Book Store is closed until further notice.
The youth department will not be checking out toys, games or kits until further notice.
Library volunteers are encouraged to stay home until further notice.
The computer lab and meeting rooms will remain open as long as hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are available. The library itself will also remain open.
The library offers resources online at councilbluffslibrary.org.
Contact the library at 712-323-7553 with any additional questions. In making further decisions, the library said its monitoring the pandemic closely.
