On Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. the Council Bluffs Public Library will host Lori Vicker who will speak on, “Remembering the Orphans.”
Growing up as an orphan in the 1850’s was a heartbreaking and bleak prospect, especially in the urban centers of the American East. In these cities, even the best efforts at relief were overwhelmed by the sheer number of children in need.
But the new railroad system meant not only new possibilities and opportunities for men and women, it could also give thousands of destitute children a second chance at a future.
The Orphan Train Movement, which took place from 1854 to 1929, transported orphaned children westward toward a new beginning. Iowa became a new home for many of them, with trains stopping in all but two Iowa counties. By the end of the movement, the orphan train had carried more than 200,000 young passengers.
Council Bluffs is noted for at least one “Orphan Train” adoption. Helen M. Delaney was adopted off the train at about age 4 (true age was never known as she was the lone Titanic survivor of her family) by the James P. Delaney family. Helen never married and worked as a sales clerk at the Kresge’s variety store most of her life, passing away in 1982.
Lori Vicker, the presenter, is a retired reading specialist who loves keeping unique moments in history alive by speaking to groups throughout the state. She’s also a frequent visitor to the National Orphan Train Museum in Concordia, Kansas.
This event will be in Meeting Room A at the library and is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, Ext. 132.
