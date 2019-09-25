Are you a mystery novel aficionado? Do you thrill for the thriller and root for the sleuth? Are you mesmerized by the criminal mind?
Millions of people share a fascination with mysteries, but how many know what it takes to write one? If you’ve ever wanted to pick the brains of those who do the whodunits, now’s your chance.
On Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m. the Council Bluffs Public Library will host five mystery authors for a unique panel discussion, “Murder We Wrote.”
The panel will include award-winning author Sean Doolittle who lives in western Iowa; his latest novel is titled, “Kill Monster”; Joseph LeValley’s book, “Burying the Lede,” is a Book Excellence Award winner; Bill Zahren is a fifth generation Iowa native and writer of the “Kingman and Reed” novels, the most recent is titled, “Traffic.” Omaha native and Porterhouse prize winner John Rector’s who’s latest is, “The Ridge;” and Sue M. Senden, from Council Bluff’s who’s latest is, “Legal Boundaries” published in September.
All five local mystery writers will be at the library, speaking about their books and the process of creating them. Each will give a 15-minute presentation, then the floor will be opened for audience questions.
The authors’ books will be available for sale (cash only) and signing.
This event will be in Meeting Room B at the library is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553, Ext. 132.
