Assisted Living Locators has announced the launch of its franchise in Council Bluffs and Omaha.
The company said it provides the “full continuum of care offering free guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options throughout the eastern Omaha and southwest Iowa region.”
The new franchise owner Jean Bohnker of Council Bluffs.
Bohnker said her service will be helpful to seniors and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering an easy-to-use, online assessment tool, virtual consultations with families and online tours of senior communities.
“To proactively protect our vulnerable seniors and families as the coronavirus evolves, I’m available 24/7 to provide access to senior care solutions on demand to help reduce exposure to the virus,” she said in a release.
Free services include:
- Easy-to-use, online assessment tool to give quick insight to appropriate senior housing.
- Virtual in-take interview by phone or video technology.
- Online tours with qualified vetted home health, hospice, assisted living, memory care and adult family homes.
- Status updates on visitation and acceptance of move-ins for assisted living communities and skilled nursing facilities in your area.
- Home care support with network of leading regional home care agencies; whether to ensure a safe home environment for seniors or to help with the activities of daily living required during a period of self-quarantine.
- Dedicated local resources for seniors and families such as eldercare attorneys, skilled home health, moving companies and hospice.
- Guidance throughout the entire decision-making process.
“During this challenging time, online assessment tools and virtual communication will be more important than ever in maintaining the well-being of seniors and their families,” Bohnker said. “I’m here to answer your questions and concerns about COVID-19 and senior placement, whether it’s for a short-term or long-term solution. And if your senior is homebound due to self-quarantine, I can help you get a contingency plan in place to help with basic services, such as obtaining groceries, before it becomes a dire problem.”
For more information about Assisted Living Locators services for seniors and their families, call Bohnker at 402-690-5467 or go to assistedlivinglocators.com/western-iowa.
