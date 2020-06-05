Council Bluffs officials announced Friday there would be no curfew this weekend.
Mike Brownlee
Council Bluffs officials announced there would be no curfew this weekend.
In a Facebook post on Friday, the city said there are currently no plans for a curfew. The city said if new information comes to light and the decision is changed it would notify the public and media.
Omaha announced on Thursday a 10 p.m. curfew for Friday on Saturday.
In his “Minute with the Mayor” Facebook video, Mayor Matt Walsh addressed the fact that a group of armed Pottawattamie County residents that were at the Courthouse on Sunday and Monday night, when an 8 p.m. curfew was instituted.
Photos of the group by the Nonpareil and others went viral on the internet. Social media posts about the group abound, while both city and county officials said they field calls and emails about the issue.
Walsh noted that the individuals in those pictures weren’t doing anything illegal, as they had permit to carry permits, but expressed worry about their presence.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office personnel were aware the armed men were at the Courthouse.
“Pottawattamie County taxpayers should be concerned,” Walsh said.
Walsh said the area has plenty of trained law enforcement officers and said if the armed civilians had been involved in any altercation, including a shooting, an ensuing civil lawsuit could’ve resulted in a seven- to eight-figure monetary judgement.
Walsh told the Nonpareil his main concern was any implied permission from county deputies for the civilians to protect county property and the ensuing legal culpability it could bring.
“A lot of times decision-making comes down to weighing the options,” Walsh said, in the video noting the potential of thousands of dollars in property damage vs. millions in a civil suit.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker said, “We did not encourage them there, we didn’t invite them there. They showed up. They are permit to carry holders.”
“They are allowed to be on county or public property by Iowa law. They are allowed to do that in the state of Iowa. We did not encourage it. We didn’t allow them to ‘protect’ anything,” Danker said. “If something had happened, if these protesters came over, could that be a problem? Yeah.”
On Sunday and Monday night there were no protesters at the courthouse and group members did not engage in any type of confrontation. The group stayed mostly on Courthouse grounds, including in the parking lot and sidewalk. They did not roam the city, Walsh noted in his video.
“We’re just here to help keep the peace,” a group member who asked not to be identified told the Nonpareil on Sunday.
“Several people on the city Facebook page jumped to conclusion I was anti-gun,” Walsh said in an interview. “I never said that.”
Danker noted that the group was not dispersed by deputies immediately at 8 p.m. on Sunday night, which was a mistake. Asked if they should’ve been told to leave, Danker said, “Yes.”
He said the group was asked to leave, which it did without incident, at 8 p.m. on Monday night.
“They have Constitutional rights to carry firearms,” Danker said. “We were as surprised as anyone that they were there. I understand it can be unsettling.”
