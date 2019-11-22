Council Bluffs Community School District officials hope to engage the community through the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation’s annual Education is Everyone’s Business Luncheon on Dec. 11.
The luncheon and program will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.
The purpose of the event is to inform the community what’s happening in local schools and what schools are doing to prepare students for life after school and to become productive citizens, said Chris LaFerla, executive director of the foundation. It’s also to encourage the community to become more involved in the schools.
“We know that, with partnerships with business and community leaders and other organizations in our community, our schools will be better equipped to do that,” he said.
The event will feature keynote speaker Jamie Vollmer, president of Vollmer Inc., a public education advocacy firm working to increase student success by raising public support for America’s schools, according to a release from the Council Bluffs Schools Foundation.
“His perspective fits really well with the purpose of the luncheon,” LaFerla said.
Vollmer encourages communities to partner with schools — a message he emphasized in his book, “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” LaFerla said.
“The message of the book is that communities really stand to benefit a great deal from having strong public education institutions,” he said.
Vollmer, with a background in law and manufacturing, entered the education arena in 1988 as a founding member of the Iowa Business Roundtable, the release said. Once a critic of America’s public schools, he has become an articulate champion, working with educators, parents and business and community leaders to remove obstacles to student success, the foundation’s press release stated.
He is the producer of the video series, “The Great Conversation,” and the author of “Schools Cannot Do It Alone,” called one of the “top 10 books of the year” by the American School Board Journal, according to the foundation’s website. He received the Learning and Liberty award from the National School Public Relations Association in recognition of his success in strengthening school-community partnerships.
Vollmer also wrote and produced the videos, “The Ever-Increasing Burden on America’s Public Schools,” “Why Our Schools Need to Change” and “Teachers Are Heroes.”
Individual tickets to the luncheon are $50 each and should be reserved by Dec. 6. Tables of eight are $500 and require an RSVP by Dec. 2. To purchase tickets online, go to the foundation’s website at cbsf.org and click on “Luncheon.”
