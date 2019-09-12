Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation announced Thursday the city will host a free event created for local teens to get together with friends and enjoy an afternoon of outdoor fun.
RECtoberfest will take place in Valley View Park, 1300 Franklin Ave., from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19.
RECtoberfest will be a "fun-filled combination of carnival games and field-day activities designed to increase awareness around Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation and to increase socialization, physical activity and recreation participation among teenagers in the community," according to a press release.
“We have identified a need to engage our local teenagers and provide them with more options for entertainment and recreation,” said Parks and Recreation Director, Vincent Martorello. “The interests of kids ages 12-18 were carefully considered when planning RECtoberfest activities. The lineup includes a live broadcast from Channel 94.1, several games, competitions, prizes, and even a selfie booth.”
The event will feature a lineup of activities centered around socialization and physical activity including a 25-foot rock climbing wall, an X-Treme Challenge inflatable obstacle course, nine holes of miniature golf, as well as several games and competitions including tug-of-war, potato sack and three-legged races, kickball, yard games and more. Airbrush tattoos and a selfie booth will also exist at RECtoberfest.
Admission to RECtoberfest is free. Participants will receive ten free tickets upon entrance; each activity requires one ticket and will be used for prize drawings every hour. More participation equals more tickets in the prize drawings, which results in more chances to win prizes. Additional tickets can be purchased at four for one dollar. Prizes include one year of Culver’s Custard, movie passes, gift cards and more.
For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
