Due to extreme heat, Waste Connections, the solid waste hauler for the City of Council Bluffs, will begin waste collection earlier this week.
Waste collection will begin at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Residents will need to set out their recycling, trash and yard waste by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day.
Households with trash, recycling or yard waste that is not collected on the scheduled collection day should call Waste Connections at 712-256-2288.
