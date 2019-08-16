Water boil advisory lifted on 24 homes
A water boil advisory issued Tuesday for Avenue A between 27th and 25th Streets, 2514 W. Broadway and 2650 W. Broadway, has been lifted.
After testing, no bacteria was found in the water after a main line broke Tuesday, according to Council Bluffs Water Works.
It is no longer necessary to boil your water, they said.Overall, 24 houses were affected by the break, and each household was contacted about the issue, said Council Bluffs Water Works general manager Doug Drummey.
