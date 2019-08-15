Water Boil map
Courtesy Council Bluffs Water Works

A water boil advisory issued Tuesday for Avenue A between 27th and 25th Streets, 2514 W. Broadway and 2650 W. Broadway, has been lifted.

After testing samples, no bacteria was found in the water after a main line broke Tuesday, according to Council Bluffs Water Works.

It is no longer necessary to boil your water, they said.

Overall, 24 houses were affected by the break, and each household was contacted about the issue, said Council Bluffs Water Works general manager Doug Drummey.

Sign up for The Daily Nonpareil news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.