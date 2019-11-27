The Council Bluffs Water Works Board of Trustees has approved a $12.8 million budget for calendar year 2020 that does not call for a rate increase for the utility’s customers.
Doug Drummey, the utility’s CEO and general manager, said the Water Works Board of Trustees last called for a 5% rate increase in 2018 that became effective Jan. 1, 2019.
Drummey said the budget anticipates total operating revenues of $12,793,000, an increase of $100,000 or 0.8% over the current year’s re-estimated budget. The projected increase in revenue is based on anticipated growth in water sales due to increases in the customer base and water sales growth of approximately 1%.
While Drummey and trustees are anticipating a 1% increase in water sales, he noted that water sales are subject to climatic variations.
Seasonal demands, including water used to fill and maintain swimming pools; water used to wash cars and to water lawns can vary significantly based on climatic changes. He noted that water sales lagged somewhat this summer because of the rainy conditions.
The water utility is projecting total operating and maintenance expenses of slightly more than $8.7 million, an increase of $380,000 or 4.6 percent over this year’s re-estimated budget.
Anticipated expenses include $1.11 million for facilities and grounds; $2.485 million for purification costs; $1,421 million for distribution and ongoing meter replacement costs; and $3.195 million for administration and general operating costs.
Drummey said increases in operating expenses are due to several factors, including water treatment chemical costs, material costs, labor costs and insurance cost. The budget also calls for filling three full-time positions including a Purification Department coordinator, an instrument technician and a mechanic in-training.
Debt service in 2020 is projected at $2.542 million, an increase of $255,000 from the re-estimated 2019 budget.
Outstanding revenue bonds include three Water Revenue Capital Loan notes that were issued through the state revolving fund totaling $35,350,000 to finance the Council Point water supply project — the utility’s second production facility located on the south side of Council Bluffs.
The SRF interest rate was 3%, but one of the bonds in the amount of $20 million was issued as a Build America bond that provides for refunding of 35% interest paid through the IRS.
In 2018, the utility refinanced the $10,353,000 note at an interest rate of 1.75% for the remaining debt. Three years earlier, the Water Works issued $1.2 million in revenue bonds to fund land acquisition through the SRF Well Head Protection Program at a 0% rate.
In 2018, the utility issued $5 million in revenue bonds at 1.75% interest for the West Broadway reconstruction project, mainly to move the Water Works main transmission line from West Broadway to Avenue A between 25th Street and 15th Street.
The combined outstanding principal on the utility’s revenue bonds is slightly more than $29.6 million.
The budget calls for the utility to invest slightly more than $6.1 million into the Water Works’ system and facilities. Of that amount, $5.05 million is for distribution system improvements, including $3.3 million for relocation of the relocation main from West Broadway to Avenue A.
Other distribution-related capital improvement projects include the East Manawa storm sewer rehabilitation, Pickardy Lane water main improvements and additional work in connection with the First Street Neighborhood rehabilitation.
Water main projects in 2020 include $350,000 for the Ninth Avenue and I-29 water main relocation; $300,000 for the Wendy Heights Neighborhood main replacement; $300,000 for First Street Neighborhood rehabilitation; $200,000 for East Manawa storm sewer rehabilitation; and $100,000 for Oakland Drive rehabilitation.
The budget calls for spending $60,000 on water meters on one route with automated meter reading meters. The replacements will add to the 48.8% of the utility’s 18,000 customers whose homes are already fitted with the AMR meters.
“Our biggest challenge will remain the pipe in the ground,” Drummey said. “That’s an ongoing process that will never end.”
