A pair of teleconferenced public hearings on Council Bluffs Water Works projects head the agenda for the utility’s board of trustees meeting to be held today Tuesday beginning at 4:30 p.m.
The first hearing covers a joint city/Water Works project on Oakland Drive and Lafayette Avenue. In conjunction with a city street project, the Water Works will replace 350 feet of 8-inch water main and an additional 300 feet of 6-inch water main. The project, which has an engineer’s estimated cost of $100,300, will replace two lead services.
The second public hearing is for another joint city/Water Works project and is the latest segment of the East Manawa sewer rehabilitation project. This phase includes replacement of 520 feet of 8-inch water main on East Navaho Street.
Doug Drummey, CEO and general manager of the Council Bluffs Water Works said the current water main was installed in 1971 and has experienced one major main leak in the last 20 years.
However, the current main will be under a roadway that is being replaced by the city with porous asphalt. Drummey said the porous asphalt used by the city in that area would be costly to replace if repairs were needed because of a water main break. The estimated cost for the Water Work’s portion of the project is $200,000.
Any resident interested in taking part in either of the public hearings via teleconference should call 1-866-657-2552 at 4:30 p.m. The conference number is 4575518810.
Board members will also be asked to approve the Water Work’s portion of the low bid for the 11th phase of the joint City/Water Works South First Street rehabilitation project.
This phase of the project calls for installation of 1,650 feet of 8-inch water main replacing the current 6-inch water main on Franklin and Iowa avenues and Hagel and Charles streets.
The existing 6-inch water main was installed over a century ago and has experienced three main breaks over the past 20 years, Drummey said. The engineer’s estimate of the project cost was $201,042.50.
Carley Construction of Council Bluffs submitted the low bid of $1,170,683.75 for the entire city/Water Works project, 13% below the engineer’s estimate for the total project. The Carley bid included a bid of $187,302.50 for the Water Works’ portion of the cost, 7% below the engineer’s estimate for the water main replacement.
Drummey said the Water Works Board of Directors will be asked to vote on the utility’s portion of the bid, with approval being contingent on the City Council’s approval of Carley Construction’s overall bid.
The second bid for the project was submitted by Bluffs Paving and Utility Co. of Crescent. That firm submitted a bid of $1,500,695.54 for the entire project and $233,794.68 for the Water Works’ portion of the project.
