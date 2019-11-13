A 26-year-old Council Bluffs woman died Tuesday night after being struck by a SUV while walking on Interstate 80 just west of Adair.
Kristina Schmidbauer was on the side of the roadway with a broken-down vehicle about 6:40 p.m., according to the Iowa State Patrol. Investigators found that Schmidbauer was "most likely in the traveled portion of the interstate," according to a preliminary report.
Richard Moncivaez, 53, of Nashville, Tennessee, was driving the 2019 Dodge Durango that hit Schmidbauer, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident occurred about 15 miles west of Adair.
