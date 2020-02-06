CLIVE — A Council Bluffs woman purchased a lottery ticket on a trip for groceries and won a $30,000 prize.
Janelle Stephen, 59 won the big prize playing the Iowa Lottery’s “$300,000 Platinum Cash” scratch game. She purchased her winning ticket at Hy-Vee, 1745 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs, and scratched it when she got home.
“I’m like, ‘Wait a minute! Is this right?’” she told officials with a laugh on Tuesday as she claimed her prize at the lottery’s regional office in Council Bluffs. “So I got back in my vehicle and drove down here to verify it because I’m like, ‘No, this can’t be right!’”
She scanned her ticket at the lottery office and confirmed the big win, the 23rd of 42 prizes of $30,000 to be claimed in the game. She said she has no immediate plans for her winnings.
“I’ll probably leave here and go to the bank – put it in my account and think about it,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting this.”
The $300,000 Platinum Cash scratch game is a $30 game that features eight top prizes of $300,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.39. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit www.ialottery.com.
