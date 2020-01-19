Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation and the Charles E. Lakin YMCA are teaming to host the CB Indoor Triathlon in February.
The city noted that unlike a traditional triathlon — which covers fixed distances of swimming, cycling, and running — the indoor triathlon challenge competitors to achieve the greatest distance in a fixed time frame. Participants begin the triathlon with a 10-minute swim, next is a 20-minute cycle on a stationary bike, followed by a 15-minute run on a treadmill, according to a release from the city.
“Whether someone is a serious competitor or a beginner, this event is a great way to challenge oneself by putting a spin on a regular fitness routine,” Kelsey Bockman, recreation and events coordinator for Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, said in the release.
The CB Indoor Triathlon will take place on Feb. 16 from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Charles E. Lakin YMCA, 235 Harmony St.
The department said the triathlon is the result of work to identify for recreation opportunities during the winter months.
“This event, and opportunity for the community, is a result of our strong partnership with the YMCA,” Vincent Martorello, director of Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation, said in the release.
YMCA Executive Director Leo McIntosh said the organization is happy to team with the city, “to bring additional fitness and fun to our community.”
“Finding ways to help people realize that healthy living is attainable for everyone is important to the Y,” McIntosh said in the release. “We are excited for another great partnership in Council Bluffs.”
The CB Indoor Triathlon is for adults 18 years and older, and space is limited. Those interested can register online at the CB Indoor Triathlon website, metroymca.org/program/try-a-tri-indoor-triathlon. Registration closes on Feb. 11.
The cost for YMCA members is $20 and $30 for non-members.
Volunteer opportunities are available at the CB Indoor Triathlon as well, and positions include athlete check-in and time and distance keepers.
More information on the CB Indoor Triathlon, including a list of FAQs, can be found on the website and the CB Indoor Triathlon Facebook event page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.