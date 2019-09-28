It was a nearly full house at the Council Bluffs Public Library Thursday evening as the Council Bluffs Community Alliance and the Western Iowa Federation of Labor hosted a forum for the 10 candidates who hope to fill three vacancies on the City Council.
The council terms of Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White expire at the end of the year. All three incumbents are seeking re-election.
The candidate field, which will be narrowed to six at an Oct. 8 primary election, also includes Deb Bass, Darian Scott, Chad Hannan, Robert Fairchild, Joe Disalvo, Lynne Branigan and Ronald Cleveland.
Branigan and Cleveland have served on the council in the past, Branigan from 2004 to 2015 and Cleveland from 1972 to 1981, including a stint as mayor in 1978.
The opening question asked each of the 10 candidates what can be changed to attract more small businesses to Council Bluffs. Cleveland called for greater cooperation between the City Council and the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Hannan said economic development is now being handled by Advance Southwest Iowa. He said the council focus should be on the shortage of trained workers and workforce development. Scott, architect, said Council Bluffs needs to improve its image.
Watson pointed to the need to remove the “unfriendly” provisions of the city code and remove “red tape” that is no longer needed. Fairchild echoed those remarks, saying the council should work to eliminate barriers to new businesses.
White noted that Advance Southwest Iowa is working to promote new businesses, but Council Bluffs has a shortage of shovel-ready sites. She also suggested that rather than sending potential businesses to individual city departments to address permitting issues the city should have a single point person to assist businesses work through those issues.
Branigan pointed to Advance Southwest Iowa as the force behind economic development in the city as well as in the county.
Sandau and Disalvo said that, because of the shortage of trained workers, the emphasis should be on helping existing businesses. Sandau also suggested an effort to determine what can be done to promote Council Bluffs.
In 2017, the Iowa Legislature changed the law and moved most mandatory topics of bargaining to permissive topics, meaning both labor and management would have to include them in a contract. Cleveland called the legislation “union busting, pure and simple.”
Hannan, Disalvo, Fairchild, Bass, Sandau, Branigan and Cleveland said they would be open to such discussions while Scott said he would need additional information.
White said that while she would consider such a discussion, “It’s hard to find a balance between what unions want and taxpayers can pay for.” Watson said he would be willing to negotiate a package with the same benefits for all city employees.
Asked about the city’s rental inspection process, all 10 candidates said they have heard little in the way of negative feedback.
“Some landlords don’t like it because we’re forcing them to bring their properties up to code,” Cleveland said. “That’s a good thing.”
Asked about the influence or role the Iowa West Foundation should play in city decisions, elections, projects and management, Disalvo said the foundation is a charity, not an elected body, and should play no role.
“The Iowa West Foundation is a funder, and they expect you to follow their guidelines,” Bass said. “Many would like to have an Iowa West Foundation in their community.” White echoed Bass’s remarks, noting the foundation expects those receiving grants to follow their guidelines. She said she is not aware the foundation has been involved in elections.
“The foundation is prohibited from participating in elections,” Watson said. “Iowa West does not control government.”
Sandau said the foundation is an essential part of the community but should not be involved in government.
Cleveland used the opportunity to criticize the foundation’s public art program, saying that Iowa West had “squandered millions of dollars” on what he called a “monument to their ego.” “They violated the public trust in saying that our taxes would go down with the casinos.”
Bass defended the foundation’s public art program, saying it has brought visitors to Council Bluffs.
Asked their opinion on changing the election of City Council members from “at-large” to “by district,” only Cleveland supported the change.
Asked about privatization of public services, White said she would oppose any privatization of core services like police and fire protection, it makes sense for other services. However, she noted that privatization of the Dodge Park Golf Course has said the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Others said they would consider privatization of non-core services to save taxpayer dollars without compromising the quality of those services.
Scott and Disalvo warned that privatization could result in loss of control over the quality of services.
The 2017 Collective Bargaining Bill requires unionized employees to go through an election to “recertify” their union upon expiration of their contract. Candidates were asked if they would support joining other local governments in Iowa by not participating since there is no penalty for not participating.
While all said recertification should not be required as frequently as the new law mandates, Watson and White noted their oath of office requires them to uphold the law. Both said they would like to see the law changed to reduce the frequency of the recertification votes.
