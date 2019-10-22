Council Bluffs’ Downtown Neighborhood Association will host a forum for the six candidates for City Council tonight.
All six candidates — incumbents Roger Sandau, Nate Watson and Sharon White as well as challengers Deb Bass, Joe Disalvo and Chad Hannan — have agreed to take part in the forum. Officials of the host organization said it will focus primarily on neighborhood issues.
Candidates will be asked questions that have been submitted by representatives of several neighborhood associations.
The forum, which is open to the public, will be held beginning at 6:30 p.m. in meeting room 1B of the Council Bluffs Public Library, 400 Willow Ave.
