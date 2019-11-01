Election Day is almost here in Council Bluffs.
As residents get ready to cast their ballot on Tuesday, candidates are making their final pitches through forums, door-knocking, mailers and more.
On Wednesday, a pair of candidates spoke at the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce-hosted Policy and Pints event at Barleys in the historic 100 Block. Five of six candidates also participated in a forum held Monday by the Council Bluffs Women’s Network I, II and III.
On Monday, incumbents Nate Watson and Sharon White joined challengers Chad Hannan, Joe Disalvo and Deb Bass. Incumbent Roger Sandau was unable to attend because of a previous commitment. The discussion that touched on a variety of topics. Homelessness was a dominant issue of the evening.
The candidates agreed there’s no “silver bullet” to fixing the issue of homelessness in Council Bluffs. They also noted that there are key players in the fight working to reduce the homeless population and help those in need.
“Being poor is not a crime. There are plenty of people with means who aren’t good people and poor people who are good people,” Watson said, saying there are four key elements on the issue.
The first is working with community partners like the Micah House, New Visions Homeless Services and others. The second is partnering with local schools to make sure students with a tough home life and living situation are given the tools to succeed.
“At the legislative and executive level, we have cut mental health services. There are a lot of people who are homeless that suffer from very difficult conditions beyond their control and we basically pulled the rug out from them, we just said Good luck, I guess you’re on your own.’” he said, saying the cuts lack compassion while also hurting taxpayers. “It’s far more expensive to deal with the aftermath of situations than to empower someone.”
Watson said the fourth and most critical point is the moral obligation, “to continue to help our fellow men and women in the community.”
Disalvo, Hannan and White mentioned being part of a committee with Council Bluffs Police Chief Tim Carmody, local business owners and community members who are working on the issue.
“Everyone that is considered homeless or housing insecure, they’re not all there for the same reasons. Their needs vary greatly,” Disalvo said. “There is an issue in Council Bluffs with drug use, there is an issue in Council Bluffs and across the nation of unchecked mental illness.”
He highlighted talking to stakeholders in the system that help the homeless or near homeless about cases where a person might enter the system, leave it in 30 days and never return, calling that the end goal.
Disalvo said without services those with drug dependency and suffering in the mental health realm can cause issues by sleeping in parks, rooting through dumpsters and more. He noted the liability issue if someone gets hurt and the city or business have to cover the insurance needs.
White said Iowa and the local area lack adequate drug rehabilitation programs, in addition to cuts in mental health programs.
“As a councilperson, I can always cast those votes for grant funds and the like that support the homeless. There’s not a silver bullet, there’s nothing we as a council can do that the people doing it 24 hours a day aren’t already doing,” she said. “I would continue to do that. I will continue to do the things I’ve always done to support the less fortunate in our community.”
Hannan said the aforementioned committee is a first step as the city addresses the issue.
“It starts with collaboration and it starts with open and honest communication,” he said, noting the solution should include, “relying on folks with expertise in this arena.”
“We need to rely on the experts. What is it they know and how can we take the resources we have in this community and expand on them or — make sure people know about them?” he said. “I hope we start to see some action on it. It’s a real issue that needs compassion and common sense. A lot of these folks didn’t want to put themselves in this situation.”
Bass mentioned her time with the Heartland Family Service board and noted community partners on the issue work hard to look for additional funding to extend services.
Bass discussed the need for day service for the homeless, mentioning that after they stay at a shelter, they’re often required to leave during the day.
“What’s happened in mental health has been horrendous,” she added. “We need hard work and ‘thinking outside the box’ to address this issue, and treat (the homeless) with dignity and respect.”
Watch the full forum, recorded by local videographer and photographer Bryan Holder, at https://bit.ly/34fZ9AT.
Policy and Pints was more social gathering than forum, with Hannan and Disalvo attending among council candidates, while flight delays prevented Sandau from attending. White and Bass had previous commitments. Watson declined to attend for personal reasons.
State Sen. Dan Dawson and state Reps. Charlie McConkey and Mary Ann Hanusa were in attendance, along with county Supervisors Justin Schultz, Tim Wichman and Scott Belt. About 60 people attended.
“I love the people in this community, the people that work here, the people that want to be part of this community,” Hannan said during a brief period where candidates and elected officials spoke. “My dreams for Council Bluffs are simple: Open, honest communication, collaboration, no more in-fighting, no more fighting with the county. We need to have relationships we can build and make them work for citizens. I want my kids to want to grow up here and grandkids too. I want them to have the same great experience in this community that I’ve had.”
Disalvo also discussed future generations, saying, “I want my children to come back here (after college, military service or the like) and make Council Bluffs a better place. My grandkids too.”
“Why do I want to be on the City Council?” he said. “The simple answer is there are things I want to see happen in Council Bluffs. Is everything perfect? No. Well let’s fix it. No more talking, let’s do it.”
Disalvo said he wants to help the city bring in jobs, and not necessarily only those with a large amount of training needed.
“The majority of Council Bluffs needs jobs that pay $40,000 to $60,000. You can make a living in Council Bluffs for $40,000. Let’s bring those jobs back,” he said.
Voters will be able to cast a ballot for three candidates in Tuesday’s election, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.