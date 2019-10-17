Asked if they would “vote independently” during a candidate forum Tuesday evening, two of the three incumbents seeking re-election to the Council Bluffs City Council used the question to comment angrily on the increasingly negative nature of the current campaign.
All six candidates — Joe Disalvo, Nate Watson, Deb Bass, Chad Hannan, Sharon White and Roger Sandau — took part in the forum sponsored by the Council Bluffs Building and Trade Association.
Second to respond to the question on voting independently, incumbent Nate Watson lashed out at the anonymous comments being posted on social media.
“A good number of folks are accusing me of being on the take from Iowa West,” Watson said. “I have always voted my conscience. I ask questions, and there are times when you have to tell people — some of them your friends — ‘no.’
“It’s not about popularity,” Watson said of his council decisions. “It’s about respect. What Deb (Bass) and Sharon (White) and I have in common is working for the good of Council Bluffs. We will work for what’s best for the community, not for ourselves.”
White, the second incumbent seeking re-election, was even more pointed in her response to the question.
“Everyone knows I make my own decisions,” she said. “Look at my Facebook page. Being called ‘corrupt’ is offensive. To even suggest I don’t make my own decisions is disgusting and untrue. To say I’m in the pocket of Iowa West is offensive.”
White said that the Iowa West Foundation has been a “great partner” with the city and noted that most communities would love to have such a foundation in their cities.
“I will 100% vote independently,” Disalvo said. “I like to do my own research. My decisions will be mine and for the betterment of Council Bluffs.”
Bass noted that while council members vote independently, many of the body’s decisions are unanimous.
“I’ve made hard decisions,” she said. “You do make some enemies along the way.
Hannan said he would absolutely vote independently of everyone else.
“I’m doing this for the community,” he said. “It’s okay if you’re not liked all the time.”
“I make my own decisions. I do my research,” said Sandau, the third incumbent seeking re-election. “I think I’m in tune with the community.”
Asked about flooding protection and sewer problems, all six candidates agreed the city is doing everything it can to handle what has been an extraordinary year.
“We’re doing everything we can,” Sandau said, “but we’ve had an exceptional amount of rainfall. I don’t have a good answer to what more we could do.”
“It’s a problem, but the city is doing everything it can,” White said. “The water table is so incredibly high. The sewers are sitting in water, and water seeps in.”
“We have 28 miles of levees, and the levees are sound,” Watson said. “What we have is a problem with drainage. When the river is high as it has been, we have to pump everything over the levees. We’ve leased extra pumps, and we’re doing everything we can right now.”
Watson’s comment that “recreation is not more important than peoples’ lives” drew a rousing round of applause from those attending the forum.
He was referring to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ protocol that maintains water levels in reservoirs along the Missouri River upstream from Iowa to protect recreational use of the reservoirs.
“The city is doing everything that it can,” Bass said, “but we need to continue to explore whatever is out there that might help address the problem.”
“We have to create a team of experts,” Hannan said. “What we’re doing right now is not working. We have to look for new solutions.”
Given two minutes for closing comments, Disalvo was brief: “I do look forward to working with you all and the residents of Council Bluffs”
“You need to pick folks who will show up — not ‘yes’ men,” Watson said, “people who will look out for the best interests of the entire city. I try my best. I do my homework.”
“I’ve always been a builder and a dreamer,” Bass said. “I love this community. We are on the cusp of some really great things, and I want to help make Council Bluffs a true gem of southwest Iowa.”
“I believe in positivity — open decisions,” Hannan said. “This race has turned ugly. It’s really disappointing. I hope we can agree we’re going to be positive and talk about what’s going to move the community forward.”
“I really and truly give it my all,” White said. “You may not agree with me, but I do my research. I make my decisions based on what I think is best for Council Bluffs. I put the work in, and I’m committed to Council Bluffs.”
“I do my homework,” Sandau said. “I want people to know they can trust me.”
