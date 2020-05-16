The Council Bluffs City Council is slated to act Monday on a Planning Commission recommendation to rezone a two-acre site at the northwest corner of South 35th Street and 14th Avenue from Planned Commercial to C-2 Commercial and to vacate an east-west alley on the site.
Chris Rochleau’s Cherry Ridge Construction is seeking the rezoning and alley vacation to allow a two-phase construction project that would create up to 24 bays that would be leased to contractors.
Each of the two 18,000-square foot buildings planned for the site would include 12 bays that Planning Director Christopher Gibbons said could be leased to contractors or other small businesses.
During last week’s Planning Commission meeting, Rochleau said he sees the uses of the bays more as contractor’s shops rather than sites for retail businesses.
“We’re looking at providing spaces for businesses that would operate in a commercial area,” he said. Rochleau said it is likely that his own company, Cherry Ridge Construction, would occupy two or three bays at the site.
Council Bluffs developer Mark McKeever, who owns five acres on the south side of 14th Avenue to the south of the proposed construction site — property that is zoned for planned commercial use — objected to the proposed rezoning.
McKeever said he is planning to develop two strip mall buildings and a second motel on his property, and he’s fearful that financial backing for his project would be withdrawn of Rochleau’s project moves forward.
He said that when the property was prepared for development several years ago, he had to pay for gas, water and electricity to be run to the area and paid to have 14th Street paved. He also paid to have street lights installed and for installation of storm and sanitary sewers in the area.
“I don’t want to be looking at 24 garage doors across the street from my development,” McKeever said. He noted that similar projects that have been developed in Omaha have the overhead doors to move large equipment into the bays located on the back side of the buildings rather than on the front side.
“I don’t think the site is deep enough to develop what they want to develop over there. They don’t have enough parking – not even close – and plans for drainage are not adequate,” McKeever said. “I’m not against development of the property, just not what they’re doing.”
During the Planning Commission public hearing on the proposal, Rochleau said he will do whatever the city requires in terms of parking and water detention.
During last week’s public hearing, Council Bluffs developer John Jerkovich, who is currently an owner of the property, spoke in favor of Rochleau’s proposal.
Planning Commission members also voted to approve the Planning Department’s recommendation to create the 14th Avenue Revitalization Area that would provide tax abatement for the proposed project.
