The Council Bluffs City Council will vote tonight on a resolution that would remove medians from the remaining construction scheduled on West Broadway.
The resolution would eliminate remaining medians not yet constructed in phases three, four and five of the city's West Broadway reconstruction project, according to resolution language on the council's agenda. Phase four work will begin this spring, with a section of median — carried over from phase three — currently part of the plan. It would be eliminated if the resolution passes tonight.
There are no raised medians planned in phase four, while phase five would have medians.
The resolution would remove any medians going forward, likely bringing to an end the back-and-forth over medians that has ensnared the council and city for more than three years.
The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. tonight at City Hall, 209 Pearl St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.