Parade, promoted as the most widely read magazine in the country with a circulation of 32 million, will become an ongoing part of the Sunday edition of The Daily Nonpareil beginning Feb. 2, according to Nonpareil publisher Tom Schmitt.
In making the official announcement on Friday, Schmitt said that he “had been waiting for years” for the opportunity to include Parade as a part of the Nonpareil’s Sunday offering.
For a number of years, The Nonpareil’s Sunday edition had included a weekend magazine produced by USA Today, USA Weekend. But that magazine ceased to be published several years ago. Schmitt said at the time the USA Weekend magazine stopped, Parade had an exclusive agreement with the Omaha World-Herald, an agreement that is no longer in place.
The popular Sunday magazine generally includes one main feature, often smaller feature articles, and a number of regular columns. There is also advertising for consumer products, many times with coupons that can be clipped.
Schmitt said that Parade will appear in The Nonpareil all but six Sundays a year. A half of dozen times a year, special holiday issues will appear one week and Parade will be absent from the newspaper the following week. Parade will join three other news-magazine offerings now in the Sunday Nonpareil — American Profile, Spry and Relish. Each of those magazines are published monthly and appear on a different Sundays throughout the month.
Parade is distributed to more than 700 newspapers in the United States. It was founded in 1941 by Marshall Field III as a weekly magazine supplement for his own newspaper the Chicago Sun.
“I’m thrilled that The Daily Nonpareil is now able to offer what is a reader favorite all across the country,” Schmitt said.
