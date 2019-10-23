Michell Bose of the Pottawattamie County Emergency Management Agency offered the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors a moderately heartening update Tuesday on the flooding situation in the county.
She said the Missouri River is relatively steady right now and the river level is slowly dropping. With the river level currently at 26.1 feet at Omaha, there has been some drainage of the flooded areas in the northwest portion of the county.
Supervisors were told that the current expectation is that the river could fall to around 25 feet by Nov. 2. Bose said that current U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecasts calls for releases from the Gavins Point Reservoir in South Dakota to remain at 80,000 cubic feet per second until Dec. 1.
Sometime around Dec. 1, Corps officials hope to reduce the release at Gavins Point to the normal winter release rate of about 22,000 cfs.
Doug Drummey, CEO and general manager of the Council Bluffs Water Works, said the total storage capacity in the reservoirs behind the six Corps-managed dams along the Missouri River is 61.9 million acre feet of water.
Drummey said the combined reservoir system is currently 5.8 million acre feet — roughly 35% — above the Corps’ plan to maintain about 16.3 million acre feet of capacity in reserve for flood storage.
The Corps, Drummey said, is working to lower the reservoirs to make the entire 16.3 million acre feet of flood storage available to handle runoff next spring.
He said the Corps is currently reducing the reservoirs’ total capacity by about 100,000 acre feet of water daily, but the rate has been increasing because of reduced runoff along the upper reaches of the Missouri River.
Pat Miller, director of operations for the city’s Public Works Department, said there have been some slow reductions in the ground water levels that have plagued residents and businesses on the west and south sides of Council Bluffs.
Like Drummey and Emergency Management officials, Miller said the river level has been falling slowly. He said the river needs to drop to 21 to 22 feet at Omaha in order for the city to open all of the city’s flood gates to allow water to drain naturally into the river.
Drummey noted that on Dec. 1, 2018, the river level at Omaha stood at 20.7 feet, a figure that dropped to 15.2 feet by Jan 1 of this year when the release at Gavins Point was 20,100 cfs.
Drummey said he anticipates it will be mid-November before the Corps will have better estimates of releases from Gavins Point in order to maximize the reservoirs flood storage capacity.
