The Pottawattamie County effort to buy out properties damaged by flooding in 2019 appears to be moving toward a positive outcome said Matt Wyant, the county’s director of planning and development.
A total of 44 property owners in the northwest portion of the county have expressed interest in the possible buyout program, a program that was discussed during a meeting held at Looft Hall on the Iowa Western Community College campus in Council Bluffs Tuesday evening.
Though no final decisions on the availability of federal and state funding to pay for the buyouts have been announced, Wyant said he feels that the chances for Federal Emergency Management Agency officials approving the needed funding are good.
Too, during her Condition of the State address to Iowa lawmakers in Des Moines on Tuesday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said she has proposed allocating $20 million in state funds for flood relief.
Iowa lawmakers appropriated $15 million last year for flood relief, most of which has been earmarked for flood relief efforts along the Missouri River — and much of that in Mills and Fremont Counties.
In 2019, FEMA officials approved funding for flood relief in Mills and Fremont counties. Under federal guidelines, FEMA pays 75% of the flood damage, with the state paying 10% of those costs and local governments paying the remaining 15%.
Wyant said FEMA allocated enough funding for flood damages in Mills and Fremont counties to cover those counties’ 15% funding match, something he hopes will happen with the anticipated FEMA allocation for Pottawattamie County.
Hopefully there will be enough state and federal funding available to cover the buyouts that have been requested as well as cover needed levee improvements in the flooded area north of Council Bluffs.
Wyant said FEMA regulations limit expenditures to an average of $276,000 per property. While an individual property may receive more the average for the entire buyout program cannot exceed $276,000 per property.
If the properties owned by all 44 if the landowners who have expressed interest in the program, FEMA regulations would limit the expenditure to $12.144 million. Wyant said the 44 properties in question have a combined assessed valuation of approximately $12 million.
Those attending Tuesday’s meeting were told they must submit application papers to Wyant’s office no later than Feb. 14. Based on those applications, the county will hire an appraiser to provide appraised valuations for each of the properties in question.
FEMA officials will use the appraised valuations to determine the amount of FEMA funding that would be available to Pottawattamie County flood victims.
Terry Brown, a Homeland Security representative who spoke at the meeting, said the appraised value will be based on the appraiser’s estimate of the value of the property the day before the flood occurred. He said there is a process available to appeal the appraised value.
