With the threat of 2020 flooding looming, Pottawattamie County officials are scrambling to find funding to repair flood-damaged levees that protect drainage districts in the northwest portion of the county.
Current estimates to repair Pottawattamie County drainage district levees, which are not under control nor are they the responsibility of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, damaged by flooding in 2019 stand at slightly more than $10.8 million.
Earlier this month, the Iowa Legislature approved a $21 million flood mitigation package that Gov. Kim Reynolds called for in her Condition of the State message.
The bill allocates $21 million to flood recovery efforts that will go toward 35 projects across the state. State lawmakers from this area said last week that approximately $10 million would be earmarked for flood recovery projects in southwest Iowa.
Pottawattamie County Supervisor Scott Belt said Friday that the $10 million would be split between Pottawattamie County, Harrison County and the city of Council Bluffs.
Belt said of that total, Pottawattamie County expects to receive $4.7 million to repair damaged drainage district levees, and Harrison County would receive $4.4 million to repair damaged drainage district levees in that county.
The city of Council Bluffs, which had applied for $9.8 million to purchase 68 properties that met at least one of three criteria city officials had developed for flood-related buyouts, received $342,540.
Belt said county officials have applied for federal funding through the Federal Emergency Management Agency. If federal funds should become available for repair of the flood-damaged drainage district levees, the state allocation would likely have to be returned to the state.
