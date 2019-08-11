The Pottawattamie County Resource Enhancement and Protection Program committee approved two grant applications at their meeting Thursday night.
Vincent Martarello, on behalf of the Council Bluffs Parks and Recreation Department, presented a grant for a habitat corridor near Valley View Park that includes native habitat for pollinators. REAP funds requested will be $176,077.
Brant Miller, on behalf of the city of Oakland, presented the grant for Schueman Park pond construction, a multiphase project that includes the construction of a 3.5- to 4-acre pond. REAP funds requested will be $75,000.
REAP is a state of Iowa program that invests in the enhancement and protection of the state’s natural and cultural resources. REAP provides money for projects in the form of grants.
Pottawattamie Coiunty has received $7,592,263 in REAP funds since the program’s inception in 1989.
REAP is Iowa’s nationally acclaimed program for improving city, county and state parks, fish and wildlife, soil and water conservation, historic resources, roadside vegetation management and environmental education.
