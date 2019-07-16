A pilot sustained minor injuries when a crop-dusting helicopter crash-landed Tuesday in rural Pottawattamie County, according to emergency dispatchers.
The hard landing occurred about 5:45 p.m. near Iowa Highway 92 and 230th Street, the dispatcher said.
- This story is developing.
