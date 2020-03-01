An incident last week at Hoover Elementary School demonstrated why crossing guards are important, even when traffic signals are present.
“We received feedback this week from a parent who witnessed (crossing guard Roger Bonham) save two students from potentially getting hit by a car,” the school posted on Facebook. “Roger is serious about safety and noticed a car in the left lane was not slowing down, despite the light being red and him holding up his stop sign. Two boys started to run across, and Roger stopped them, nearly getting hit himself.”
Bonham said he was glad he was able to keep the students safe.
“It made me feel good,” he said. “I get two or three cars that run the light per day. I can usually tell who’s not going to stop or slow down.”
Normally, the signal gets drivers’ attention, Principal Brittany Hettrick said.
“It does an effective job — it reaches over both lanes over the street,” she said. “If drivers are paying attention and watching the signal, it works effectively.”
Still, the school never relies solely on the traffic signal to keep students safe, Hettrick said.
“We always have a crossing guard present when students are coming or leaving from school,” she said. “The crossing guard adheres to the signal or pushes the button so the kids can cross safely.”
Bonham always swings his stop sign until he sees that motorists are stopping before letting students enter the street.
Bonham, who retired from Cargill two years ago, took up crossing guard duties last fall.
“He is wonderful,” Hettrick said. “He had some big shoes to fill with Junior Green, but he has been a very dedicated employee, and we are fortunate to have him. He is out there every day, rain or shine.”
Green died Sept. 2, 2019 after getting students safely across the street at Hoover for 19 years.
Bonham enjoys being around children and being outside, he said.
“They’re a great bunch of kids,” he said. “In the morning, it’s not too bad, but in the afternoon, they’re wired up. They want to get home.”
He just wishes people would drive like they would want others to drive if their own children were trying to cross the street.
