Kings, queens, crowns and cake.
Risen Son Christian Village is hosting its annual Valentine’s Day gala Friday, crowning a king and queen — voted on by residents — from the retirement community’s assisted living and assisted living dementia care sections, along with its two health care sections.
This year’s royalty: Queens Evelyn Simons, Mary Ellen Andrews, Molly Ruiz and Darlene Dahl. Kings Peter Franks, Jose Perez Martinez, Gary Huslebus and Ted Leytham.
“I love it,” said Ruiz, sitting with her family after she was honored. She added with a laugh, “Gotta find me a live one now.”
Dahl was a little more bashful.
“I don’t like it,” she said, to laughs from her family members. “I don’t want all the attention.
“If I’d known I would’ve had my hair fixed,” she said, smiling.
Krystal Cary with Risen Son said the annual event is “a chance to highlight the residents. It’s a chance to be recognized among their friends.”
“It’s special,” said Ruiz’s daughter, Cece Silba. “That they do this for them.”
“It’s special,” Ruiz said in agreement.
The gala is part of a series of celebrations around the holiday, which will include school dance-style event on at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, where a court will be picked and a king and queen crowned, Cary said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.