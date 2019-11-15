Anyone with a souped up bicycle that can scoot more than 20 mph is going to have to register and insure it.
The Council Bluffs City Council is set to vote Monday on a second reading of an ordinance that would clarify rules on motorized bicycles. The clarification of city code would require any bicycle powered by a gasoline engine to have registration, insurance and licensure to operate in the city. Bicycles with an electric motor that can propel it faster than 20 mph would also have to register.
Bicycles with electric motors that go no faster than 20 mph would still be permitted on city streets and trails without registration.
“It’s happening more frequently. There are more of them out there,” Sgt. Ron Albers with the Council Bluffs Police Department traffic division said of bicycles with engines that can reach higher speeds. “We haven’t had many citations issued, but we need the change so we can stay current with the technology that’s available. We have to change the law to adapt to what’s going on now.”
Discussing bikes that have been modified to do higher speeds at the Nov. 4 City Council study session, City Attorney Dick Wade said, “Those are not what we intended to be permissible under our city ordinance.”
At the study session, Police Chief Tim Carmody referred to “backyard designs” — people at home connecting engines to bikes, oftentimes in haphazard ways.
“They are putting motors on bikes now that are making them go way too fast and they’re not safe,” he told the council.
The ordinance passed 5-0 on first reading on Nov. 4.
In an interview, Wade said motorized bicycles are “getting more and more popular, it seems. And there are some that don’t fall under the code.”
In the ordinance, “We straightened out language on speed and electrical part,” Wade said.
Wade noted that a bicycle with an electric motor that can reach 20 mph, and then exceed that speed if the person pedals, would not need registration.
“The motor can’t do better than 20,” he said. “If it can go above 20, you have to register.”
At Xtreme Wheels in Council Bluffs, owner Zach Somers said he sells electric motorized bicycles and has operated under the guidance that the motor can’t push it faster than 20 mph.
To Wade, Carmody and Albers’ point, Somers noted electric motorized bicycles are popular at Xtreme Wheels.
“They’re growing in popularity so much, totally the future,” Somers said. “Even non-cyclists will be enthused to experience these things. They’re ridiculously fun.”
