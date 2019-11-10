Final preparations are under way for the Jason Awards Event to be held on Friday at the Mid-America Center.
The Jason Awards are held to honor and celebrate the mission of Children’s Square and how it is exemplified in everyday life and work. It is a mission that emphasizes the importance of teaching life skills and values necessary for a successful life.
The event provides a special opportunity for the young people at Children’s Square to be introduced to others whose vision, courage and will have helped them overcome obstacles in their own lives and go on to live satisfying, productive lives.
They also meet and learn from individuals, families, churches, businesses and organizations make a difference through their contributions of time, talents and resources. Their caring, contribution and commitment also exemplify our mission.
The children living on campus will attend the awards dinner. In addition, they have been involved in event preparations including the creation of the centerpieces for the tables. Guests are invited to take a centerpiece home with them for a small donation. Proceeds fund future art and enrichment activities.
This year the Omaha Junior League also hosted a class on dining etiquette for the children. Each dressed up for the occasion and enjoyed a special dinner prepared for them.
The Jason Awards event will begin with a reception at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and the awards program at 7.
“Kindness, Compassion, Community” is the theme. Honorary co-chairs are Dennis and Cindi Keithley of Council Bluffs and John and Andrea Marshall of Omaha. Award recipients are Scarlett Lewis, Herb Lavigne and Terry and Kathy Ragaller.
Mistress of ceremonies for the evening is Chinh Doan, a reporter at KETV NewsWatch 7. The invocation will be given by Roger Garcia.
Event sponsors for 2019 to date include Alan and Cordie Fisher, American National Bank, Dennis and Cindi Keithley, Doll Distributing, Friends of Children’s Square U.S.A., Hy-Vee, Iowa Western, Jim and Becky Burgart, Joseph Thornton/Smith Peterson Law Firm, Karstens Investment Counsel, Kirk and Mary Johnson, Lisa and Paul Gilmore, Lozier, Lund-Ross Constructors, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Mitch and Melissa Streit, Polina and Bob Schlott/Warren Distribution, Roger and Diane Carlon, Silverstone Group, Schemmer Associates, Scott and Susan Hartman, Sharon L. White Appraisal Services, The Daily Nonpareil, Tom and Jeanette Schierbrock, TS Bank, Union Pharmacy, US Bank and Carol Wood.
For additional information about the event, contact Joette Shaw at 712-325-5843 or jshaw@childrenssquare.org.
Children’s Square U.S.A. is based in Council Bluffs. In addition to the main campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, the organization has two additional locations in Council Bluffs and one in Omaha. More than 1,000 children and families are served each day.
Programming includes childcare and preschool, counseling services, pediatric integrated health home services, child welfare emergency services, grades 1-12 special education school, foster, adoptive and relative care throughout southwest Iowa and the Omaha metro area, residential treatment for children and adolescents experiencing serious emotional disorders and aftercare services for 18-21 year-olds who have aged out of foster care.
