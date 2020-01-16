Pottawattamie County Sheriff Jeff Danker announced Wednesday that he will not seek an eighth term as sheriff.
Danker said he will have been employed by the Sheriff’s Office for 43 years on May 16. He joined the department in 1977 following his graduation from the University of Nebraska in Omaha, where he earned a degree in criminal justice.
He initially worked in the jail for a year and a half before serving as a court bailiff for six months. That was followed by a three and a half year stint as a road patrol deputy and a one-year assignment working with a federal task force in Omaha.
Danker was then assigned to investigations and was promoted to sergeant in charge of investigations in 1988. He first ran for sheriff in 1992 when then-Sheriff Mike Kerns decided not to run. Danker was elected and took office in January 1993. At the end of his current term, Danker will have been sheriff for 28 years.
“Law enforcement is a tough job, but the people who work here — the staff — make the job a very satisfying one,” he said. “It’s been a good career.”
Danker said that changes in technology have been the big game changer in law enforcement, but it still boils down to the application of that technology by the staff.
“We’re able to do things now that you simply couldn’t do when I started,” he said. “Improvements in technology, in training and in equipment and communications allow the officers to do a better job for the public as well as be safer in doing their jobs.
“When I started we had a 43-bed jail that was at full capacity within a few years. The new jail, which is now 20 years old, is a 288-bed facility and we’re getting full again,” he continued. “When I was first elected in 1992 we had 60 employees. Now we’re over 200.”
While some difficult cases that were solved through the efforts of the officers who worked for him were among the highlights of Danker’s career, the shootings of Deputy Brian Loomis and Deputy Pat Morgan, and the shooting death of Deputy Mark Burbridge were clearly the low points.
“You hope you never have to deal with those losses, but law enforcement is a dangerous profession,” he said.
Another event that stood out in Danker’s memory was the bond issue approval more than two decades ago that secured the funding to build a new county jail.
“It was an accomplishment for the county and for everyone who worked to support the effort to replace what was then an overcrowded jail facility at the courthouse,” he said.
The Shop with a Sheriff program, which was started during Danker’s tenure as sheriff, was another highlight of his career.
“We’ve been able to help kids out during the Christmas season thanks to the generosity of businesses, organizations and individuals as well as to the willingness of deputies and other staff members to do this on their own time,” he said. “It’s been a great program.”
Danker said he has no immediate plans for his retirement.
“It has been an honor to serve the citizens of Pottawattamie County for the last 43-plus years when this term is done,” he said. “I have been very blessed as sheriff to have outstanding and professional staff in all area of the Sheriff’s Office who have worked as a team to provide public safety to the citizens of Pottawattamie County.”
