Christian Home Association-Children’s Square U.S.A. Board of Directors announced Monday that the 2019 Jason Awards will be held Nov. 15 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way.
A reception will begin at 6 p.m. with the dinner and program to follow. The 2019 award recipients will be announced soon.
The Jason Awards event is held annually to recognize individuals, couples, organizations or businesses that exemplify the mission of Children’s Square U.S.A. — of teaching life skills and values necessary for a successful life. Jason Award recipients demonstrate an extraordinary degree of caring, contribution and commitment to children, families, communities and related causes. Their lives and work exemplify the vision, courage and will needed to embrace opportunities and challenges in life.
The Jason Award itself is a 14-inch bronze sculpture of a little boy, full of hope and optimism, running “full tilt” toward the future. It was modeled from a photograph taken by Bill Ramsey of a four-year-old Children’s Square student as he ran across the campus.
“The ‘Jason’ stands as a symbol of the value we place on our children and the great responsibility we have in preparing them for the future,” said Carol Wood, president and CEO. “Over 85 awards have been presented since the inception of the Dinner in 1986.”
The theme for the 2019 Jason Awards is “Kindness. Compassion. Community.”
“The Children’s Square mission of teaching life skills and values necessary for a successful life includes kindness and compassion toward others,” said Carol Wood, President & CEO.
Event Chairperson, Cynthia Hume, added that “this year’s recipients have demonstrated an extra measure of kindness and compassion that have benefited individuals and communities. Their commitment, dedication, and accomplishments have given hope and built better and stronger futures for children.”
Event sponsors to date include Hy-Vee, Lozier, Polina and Bob Schlott, SilverStone Group, Joe Thornton/Smith Peterson Law Firm, Carol Wood, The Daily Nonpareil, Iowa Western, US Bank, Karstens Investment Counsel, TS Bank, Scott and Susan Hartman, Friends of Children’s Square, Lund Ross Constructors, Tom and Jeanette Schierbrock, Dennis and Cindi Keithley, Union Pharmacy, Lisa & Paul Gilmore, Kirk and Mary Johnson, Mitch and Melissa Streit, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Roger & Diane Carlon, Jim and Becky Burgart, Cordie and Alan Fisher, Sharon L. White Appraisal Services, LLC., and Schemmer.
For additional information about the event, including sponsorship opportunities, contact Joette Shaw at Children’s Square U.S.A. at 712-325-5843 or jshaw@childrenssquare.org.
Children’s Square U.S.A. is based in Council Bluffs, Iowa. In addition to the main campus at North Sixth Street and Avenue E, the organization has an additional location in Council Bluffs and one in Omaha. More than 1,100 children and families are served each day through early childhood care and education programs, counseling services, emergency services for children, grades 1-12 special education, residential treatment for children and adolescents, and support of foster and adoptive families in Iowa and Nebraska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.