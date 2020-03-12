Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs, last week filed his paperwork to seek another term in the Iowa Senate representing District 8.
Dawson is currently the chair of the Commerce Committee and the vice chair of the Ways & Means Committee. Additionally, he serves on the Judiciary and Veterans Affairs committees, as well as the Transportation, Infrastructure, and Capitals Appropriations Subcommittee.
“During my first term in the Senate, we passed legislation to cut taxes for hard-working Iowans and their families, decrease regulations for job creators in our state and made our state more competitive with the states around us,” Dawson said. “I am proud of what we have accomplished during the last few years, but I know we can continue to build on those achievements to improve the lives for not just those in Carter Lake and Council Bluffs, but all over our state.”
Dawson, an Abraham Lincoln High School graduate, is the third generation from his family to reside and work in Council Bluffs. He and his wife, Chrystal, have two children.
Dawson graduated in 2008 from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska, with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration.
He currently serves in the Army Reserves, where he earned his current rank of chief warrant officer. He has served his country for the past 21 years, mobilizing four times with deployments to Kosovo, Iraq, and twice to Afghanistan.
Dawson worked in the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office before joining the Council Bluffs Police Department. He is currently a special agent with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, where he works in the Major Crimes Unit.
Democrat Steve Gorman announced in January that he would be challenging Dawson in the Nov. 3 election. If multiple members of the same party enter the race, a primary would be held on June 2, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.
