A 40 Days for Life campaign kick-off rally will take place Sunday at Gabriel’s Corner, 131 S. 16th St., across from the Planned Parenthood building from 3 to 5 p.m.
Starting Sept. 25 through Nov. 3, Gabriel’s Corner is asking volunteers to pray outside of Planned Parenthood as part of a 40-day prayer campaign.
The rally has been held before, but it is expected to be the largest gathering yet with over 100 people to attend, said Catherine Schroeder, executive director of Gabriel’s Corner.
“On Sunday we’re having the event where we explain what happens during the campaign,” Schroeder, said.
The Rev. Nathan Sherrill will begin the event with an opening prayer. The rally will include food, games, music, guest speakers and more. Singer Sheri Lynn Hunter will provide music, and the Rev. James Ahenkora will give the closing prayer.
Tents, tables and chairs or the inside facility at Gabriel’s Corner will be available in the case of rain.
