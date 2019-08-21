Presidential candidate John Delaney returned to the Bluffs Tuesday morning.
Originally, the round table discussion was to take place in the Council Bluffs Public Library meeting room D, but it was moved to another room due to a larger-than-expected crowd.
Attendees included farmers, first responders and others who were personally impacted by the effects of climate change such as flooding.
Delaney was one of four presenters to speak on climate change, a group that included Dolores Bristol, Jan Norris and James Norris.
“I think each and every one of us in our communities and our country should always be aspiring to leave the world better than we found it,” Delaney said.
He continued this message noting that climate change is one area where the world is being left worse off.
Currently 80% of the world’s energy comes from fossil fuels, 10% from nuclear energy and 10% from renewable energy, Delaney said.
“The scientific consensus is very clear that we actually have to create a world that by 2050 — 31 years from now — we are not emitting new CO2 (carbon dioxide) into the atmosphere,” he said.
Some of Delaney’s proposed plans included expanding renewable energy, carbon capture, a carbon tax and dividends for innovation and working with other nations on this global issue.
“My plan, which is to put in place a carbon tax in my first year and use all revenue gathered from that tax, which is substantial, nearly 3 trillion dollars, and give that money back to the American people as a dividend,” he said.
He also emphasized if the country continues to sit on its thumbs for the next 10 years, it may be too late; and there is no room for climate deniers.
He said his bill was the only bipartisan bill on climate change in Congress, and it is manageable and could make money.
Delaney said Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley are climate deniers, and he could not work with them or other climate deniers.
“We can’t hold our breath and vote for them because we’ll die,” he said.
Jan and James Norris had attended a three-day leadership conference earlier this month as part of the Climate Reality Project lead by former U.S. Vice President Al Gore.
James Norris, in particular, used the analogy of sticking a frog in a pot. If the heat is gradually increase the frog won’t notice the temperature change, but if the frog is placed in boiling water it will jump out.
“The temperature is gradually going up, we are gradually boiling to death and if we don’t do something it literally means the end of the human race as we know it,” he said.
Locally he also mentioned the flooding and how billions of dollars were spent on relief necessitated by climate change and noted when disasters hit they were getting worse.
He echoed Delaney’s message of leaving the world better than we found it, telling a story about how his granddaughters are why he is so interested in climate change.
A final issue they emphasized was that the coal workers, farmers and others in industries with high CO2 emissions are not the enemy and should not be demonized.
“They’re doing a good job and supporting their families,” Delaney said.
