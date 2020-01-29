Democratic presidential candidate John Delaney will hold an event in Council Bluffs on Friday.
Delaney is scheduled to host a lunch at noon at Lincoln’s Pub, 157 W. Broadway. Delaney will be joined by state house candidate Jennifer Pellant while he speaks briefly about his campaign and takes questions, according to the event description.
To RSVP go to http://bit.ly/3aPO6m1.
This is in addition to candidates Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg, along with Vice President Mike Pence, all making stops in the area this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.