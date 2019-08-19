Democratic presidential candidates Michael Bennet and John Delaney are coming to the Bluffs Tuesday.
Delaney will speak in the morning at a round table from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library, meeting room D, at 400 Willow Ave.
This event is scheduled as a roundtable on climate change.
Room D may be changed depending on how many community members attend.
Colorado senator Bennet will speak at noon at Barley’s Bar at 114 W. Broadway.
According to the release, he is expected to speak on “his vision for unifying the country and making progress on our most pressing challenges.”
Both events are free and open to the public.
