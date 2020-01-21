DENISON — Denison is the home for one of the newest chapters of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
LULAC Denison is the only chapter in western Iowa right now, according to LULAC Denison acting secretary Robert Lyons. Muscatine and Des Moines are the two major bases for LULAC in Iowa. LULAC has been around since the early 1900s and is a national advocacy group that promotes Latino civil rights, Lyons, a 2013 Denison High School graduate, said. Iowa’s first chapter was formed in Des Moines area in the 1950s.
“It spread quickly to Muscatine, which has had a high concentration of Latinos for much of Iowa’s history due to the kind of agriculture practiced there,” Lyons said.
LULAC Denison started after a trip to Salud of Storm Lake. Lyons said there was a need in Denison for an organization that had a bit more structure and more of a statewide and national imprint.
“We just opened in October of 2019 and our focus is on engaging the Latino community,” said Alma Puga, a 2015 Denison graduate who is the acting president of the LULAC Denison chapter.
Puga said the stresses of the current national conversations on immigration and race were driving factors for getting a Latino organization started in Denison.
“We didn’t have any large organizations here that actually helped Latinos stand up for themselves,” she said. “With everything happening at the borders and with this current administration, we feel it’s necessary.”
“There have been efforts in this community, but they haven’t been coordinated,” Lyons said. “LULAC is definitely going to act as a funnel for those efforts so people can bring us their concerns.”
LULAC Denison does not currently have a permanent home, so the organization meets once per month at the Norelius Community Library.
A major goal of LULAC Denison is to encourage civic engagement among members of the Latino population, Puga said.
“We offer scholarships to high schoolers here in our community -– especially Latinos -– and we also want to engage them to take part in activities like running for office in the future.”
“It’s the three E’s: empower, engage, educate,” Lyons said.
With the November election in mind, LULAC Denison will conduct a mock caucus starting at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the library.
“It will be nonpartisan,” Puga said. “We’ll go through the Republican and the Democratic process of doing a caucus.”
The AAPI & Latinx Outreach Director of the Iowa Democratic Party will travel to Denison to explain the caucus process in Spanish to participants.
A LULAC Denison member will explain it in English.
“We want to try to empower our Latino population to take part in the Iowa Caucus this year,” Lyons said. “Having an actual mock caucus is the best way to do that.”
LULAC Denison is working to coordinate with local religious organizations and Spanish language media. Puga has been helping with citizenship classes in Denison. LULAC Iowa will be hiring an individual to help LULAC Denison with Latino voter registration toward the fall.
About 400 Latinos in the area who are eligible to vote — but are not registered to vote — have been identified by LULAC Iowa, Lyons said.
Following the mock caucus, Puga said LULAC Denison will spend time raising funds for scholarships for next year’s high school seniors.
