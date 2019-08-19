A Denison, Iowa, man was killed Sunday in a crash north of West Point, Nebraska, officials said.
The crash occurred on Nebraska Highway 9 about 1½ miles north of West Point when a vehicle crossed the line and ran into another vehicle, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. Sunday when a Mazda driven by Jose Luis Barrios, 21, of Denison, Iowa, collided with a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael J. Jensen, 28, of West Point, officials said.
Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene. Jensen was taken to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
West Point is about 75 miles northwest of Omaha.
